Invesco Ltd. Sells 111,560 Shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,570,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,560 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 6.58% of SPI Energy worth $10,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPI Energy during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPI Energy by 18,531.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SPI Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

SPI stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

