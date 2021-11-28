Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101,833 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $10,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after acquiring an additional 786,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TechTarget by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after buying an additional 34,507 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in TechTarget by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after buying an additional 234,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TechTarget by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,937,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TechTarget by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 458,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,520,000 after buying an additional 54,092 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $976,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,554 shares of company stock worth $18,099,465. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT opened at $96.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average of $81.55. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 144.36 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTGT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.