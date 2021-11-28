Invesco Ltd. Purchases 61,354 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,354 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $10,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $10.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.