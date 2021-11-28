Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $829.85

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 829.85 ($10.84) and traded as high as GBX 843 ($11.01). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 831.50 ($10.86), with a volume of 433,179 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.89) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, November 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26. The stock has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 830.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 829.86.

In other Inchcape news, insider John Langston purchased 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.87) per share, for a total transaction of £2,046.72 ($2,674.05).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

