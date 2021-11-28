Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SecureWorks by 29.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SecureWorks by 209.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SecureWorks by 23.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 20.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 15.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

SCWX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

