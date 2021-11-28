RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.18

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.18 and traded as high as C$22.63. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$22.26, with a volume of 1,738,031 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REI.UN shares. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.69.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.18.

In related news, Director Jonathan Gitlin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$810,521.60.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.