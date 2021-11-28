STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.68

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €35.68 ($40.55) and traded as high as €44.11 ($50.13). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €43.52 ($49.45), with a volume of 1,271,225 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($42.05) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($52.84) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €43.21 ($49.10).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.73.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.