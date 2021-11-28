Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgestone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

