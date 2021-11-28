Short Interest in British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Expands By 409.2%

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 409.2% from the October 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

British Land stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. British Land has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

