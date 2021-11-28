Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Short Interest Down 76.9% in November

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Bank of Queensland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

BKQNY stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. Bank of Queensland has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $14.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.7667 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Queensland’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, direct channels, third party intermediaries, virgin money distribution channels, and ME Bank.

