Invesco Ltd. Purchases 91,805 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,805 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 61,333 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 281,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 61,740 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,960,000. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC opened at $15.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. Piper Sandler cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

