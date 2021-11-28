Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 6,006 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 100,100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Chuy’s by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

CHUY opened at $30.70 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $607.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

