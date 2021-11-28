Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 107,887.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

UVSP stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UVSP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.