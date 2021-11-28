Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stake Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 102,856.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 11,943.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,902. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

