Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 111,150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Unitil were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 72.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $662.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Unitil Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

