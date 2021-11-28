Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $232,000 Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 103,033.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 345.2% during the second quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590,194 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 8.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,984,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,726,000 after purchasing an additional 308,389 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 875.4% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 3,901,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,550,000 after purchasing an additional 173,013 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 90.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,016,000 after buying an additional 1,044,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PACK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

PACK stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.81 and a beta of 1.17. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $42.97.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $632,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,578. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

