Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 100,690.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $552.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

