Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 102,469.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRG opened at $14.89 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $649.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

