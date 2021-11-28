Millennium Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Biosciences were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBIO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 64.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $138,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut Catalyst Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

CBIO opened at $1.25 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.14). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 106.12% and a negative net margin of 1,248.43%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

