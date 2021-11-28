Insider Buying: Hiremii Limited (ASX:HMI) Insider Acquires A$37,500.00 in Stock

Hiremii Limited (ASX:HMI) insider Christopher (Chris) Brophy acquired 500,000 shares of Hiremii stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$37,500.00 ($26,785.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Hiremii Company Profile

Hiremii Limited operates as a labor hire and recruitment company in Australia. It provides time recording, payroll management, and other related services, including management of PAYG withholding, leave entitlements, superannuation, fringe benefits tax, and workers compensation claims. The company also operates Hiremii, a cloud-based platform that utilizes artificial intelligence/machine learning, automated workflows, and proprietary algorithms to eliminate the manual tasks associated with the recruitment, on-boarding pre-candidate vetting, and shortlisting process based on employers' specific requirements.

