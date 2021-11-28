Insider Buying: Hiremii Limited (ASX:HMI) Insider Acquires A$37,500.00 in Stock

Hiremii Limited (ASX:HMI) insider Christopher (Chris) Brophy acquired 500,000 shares of Hiremii stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$37,500.00 ($26,785.71).
The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
Hiremii Company Profile
See Also: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for Hiremii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiremii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.