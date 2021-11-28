Raymond Barrios Purchases 1,350 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Director Raymond Barrios purchased 1,350 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $24,894.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.96 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 116.79% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 20.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 28.3% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 135,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCAP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

