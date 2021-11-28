Raymond Barrios Purchases 1,350 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Director Raymond Barrios purchased 1,350 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $24,894.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.96 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 116.79% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 20.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 28.3% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 135,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on CCAP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
About Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
