Millennium Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 841.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 274,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,619 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FARM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FARM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $108.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmer Bros. Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.