Millennium Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of CDK opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.28. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

