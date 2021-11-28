BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 565.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,254 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,817 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.54% of BCB Bancorp worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 201,490 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

BCBP stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $16.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. Research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director James G. Rizzo purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $25,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,950 shares of company stock valued at $147,620. 15.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

