Millennium Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 39.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,570,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,225,000 after acquiring an additional 73,590 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 80.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 10.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WABC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of WABC opened at $54.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.66. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average is $57.54.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.57 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

