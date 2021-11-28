Invesco Ltd. Buys 77,288 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,288 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at $51,141,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at $16,934,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,046,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,373,000 after buying an additional 152,392 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at $7,273,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,660.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 115,623 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $59.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.84. The company has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.244 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KOF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

