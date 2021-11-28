ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MANT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get ManTech International alerts:

MANT stock opened at $70.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.53. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $69.76 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.75.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.