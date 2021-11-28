Millennium Management LLC Sells 98,326 Shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,326 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Athlon Acquisition were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWETU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $771,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 55,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SWETU opened at $10.07 on Friday. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

