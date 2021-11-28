Millennium Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in COVA Acquisition were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 3.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 217,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 8.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 251,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 18,690 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,511,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,077,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $221,000.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVAU opened at $10.05 on Friday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.