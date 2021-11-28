Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,844 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 11.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.45.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

