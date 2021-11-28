Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,006,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 82,244 shares during the period. Presima Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 553.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

