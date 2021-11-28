California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Compugen were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Compugen by 7.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Compugen by 9.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 157,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Compugen by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 73,010 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Compugen by 139.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 56,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Compugen by 95.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 384,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Compugen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. Compugen Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Compugen Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.