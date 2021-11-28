Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PROS were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in PROS by 32.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PROS in the second quarter valued at $3,589,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 4.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the second quarter valued at $322,000.

NYSE PRO opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.63. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $51.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

