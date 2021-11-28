Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $898,000 Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,393 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 495,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after buying an additional 111,274 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,631,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,510,000 after buying an additional 394,225 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

GWB stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

