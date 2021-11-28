Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Stride worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Stride by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Stride by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

