Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 10.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 66,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 172,742 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 185.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 54,590 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $358.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.27. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

