Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Trustmark worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $31.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.97. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

