LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the second quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the second quarter worth $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter worth $117,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of LTC opened at $32.27 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $38.67.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.