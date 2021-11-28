Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 19,245 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 43.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,245 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 606,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 364,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 239,613 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 226,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.59%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

