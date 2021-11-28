Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,362 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $18,830,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $18,830,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,214,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 462,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 72,042 shares during the period. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.2% during the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 352,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

HT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $383.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.65. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.