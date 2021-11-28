Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 42.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Datadog by 13.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Datadog by 106.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Datadog by 172.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Datadog by 27.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $181.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.88. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,294.55 and a beta of 1.05. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $773,865.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $143,566.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,146,311.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,848,402 shares of company stock valued at $464,208,257 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.