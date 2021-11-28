Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,914 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of Manitowoc worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTW. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth $41,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 93,351 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth $1,464,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after buying an additional 58,716 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,665,000 after buying an additional 56,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.67 million, a P/E ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 2.33. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

