Morgan Stanley Has $10.38 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 427,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 188,303 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,457 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 144,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 740,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 529,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 158,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.98. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.76%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

