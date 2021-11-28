FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Holdings Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in FirstCash by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 24,097 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 34,567 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in FirstCash by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.77. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

