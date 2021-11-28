First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI) Shares Down 2.4%

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.61. Approximately 784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 16,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55.

