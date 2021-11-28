Insider Selling: UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

UGI opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in UGI by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in UGI by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 215,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

