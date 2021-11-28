Insider Selling: UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
UGI opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.
UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in UGI by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in UGI by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 215,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.
UGI Company Profile
UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
