PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY) Trading Up 8.2%

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY) shares were up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39.

About PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY)

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk engages in the retail trade of clothing, shoes, toys, accessories, bags, and sports equipment. The company operates through Retail Sales, Department Stores, CafÃ© and Restaurant, and Others segments. It operates sports, fashion, department, kids, food and beverage, and lifestyle product stores under approximately 150 retail brands.

