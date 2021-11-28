Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Contango Ore, Inc. (OTC:CTGO) were up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.99. Approximately 4,688 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 1,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51.

About Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company also holds interest in the Shamrock property that consists of 368 mining claims covering an area of approximately 52,920 acres located in the Richardson Mining District, central Alaska.

