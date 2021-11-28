Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TDNT opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Trident Brands has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Trident Brands (OTCMKTS:TDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trident Brands had a negative return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 1,749.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Trident Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of branded consumer products and food ingredients. Its portfolio includes Brain Armor, Trident Sports Nutrition, and Everlast Nutrition. The company was founded on November 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

