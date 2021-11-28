Short Interest in Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Drops By 96.8%

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the October 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Telkonet stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Telkonet has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Telkonet

Telkonet, Inc engages in the provision of innovative intelligent automation platforms. Its platforms include Energy Management Platform; EcoSmart Products-Hardware; EcoSmart Energy Management App; and Energy Management Services and Support. The company was founded on March 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

